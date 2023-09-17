Win Stuff
Covington horse rescue needs donations to continue saving abused, neglected animals

Miranda Swilley, president of Homeward Horse Haven, brushes "Daisy," a horse that was rescued...
Miranda Swilley, president of Homeward Horse Haven, brushes "Daisy," a horse that was rescued from Jones County in July of 2022.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County-based horse rescue needs help to continue its mission of saving abused or neglected animals.

Homeward Horse Haven has rescued dozens of horses over the last eight years.

The organization operates with donations, which have decreased recently.

However, an anonymous donor has just given the organization some good news.

“We had an anonymous donor come forward and say they would match up to $5,000 in donations,” said Miranda Swilley, Homeward Horse Haven president.

“We’ve been trying to work on matching that for about a month now. We’ve got about $2,200 of that match done, but we are desperately trying to get to that full $5,000 mark, so that we can have the $10,000, because that is about a third of our operation budget for a year.”

Swilley said about 60 horses have been rescued by her organization since it was founded in 2015.

Donations can be made to the organization by going to www.homewardhorsehaven.org

