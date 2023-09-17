Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
Tina Ladner underwent six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy before continuing chemo...
$11K cow renews hope for Mississippi woman battling aggressive brain cancer
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
.More than 2,8000 customers in two counties were without electricity after the system a loss of...
Power restored to more than 2,800 customers in Marion, Lamar counties

Latest News

About 200 people participated in the inaugural Rodney Richardson Water Run in Hattiesburg...
1st Richardson Water Run raises funds for Ugandan orphans, widows
Inaugural race staged Saturday to benefit Ugandan children, widows
Inaugural race staged Saturday to benefit Ugandan children, widows
10pm Headlines 9/16
10pm Headlines 9/16
Blood shortage is nationwide, is affecting Pine Belt as well
Blood shortage is nationwide, is affecting Pine Belt as well