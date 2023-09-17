1st Richardson Water Run raises funds for Ugandan orphans, widows

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Children and widows in the African country of Uganda were on the minds of about 200 runners and walkers who participated in a first-ever fundraising event Saturday morning.

The inaugural Rodney Richardson 5K Water Run at Town Square Park was held to raise funds for Ddembe Ministries.

That organization provides shelter for orphans, job training for widows and educational scholarships for young people in Jinja, Uganda.

The race, which also featured a one-mile fun run, also honored the ministry’s co-founder, Hattiesburg businessman Rodney Richardson, who died of cancer last year.

“Originally, we started with just eight kids and now, we’ve grown to helping over 200 people, between our children’s home, our widow ministry, our family empowerment programs and our educational sponsorships,” said Ainsley Richardson, executive director of Ddembe Ministries and Rodney Richardson’ daughter.

Ddembe Ministries was founded in 2015.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.