Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

1st Richardson Water Run raises funds for Ugandan orphans, widows

About 200 people participated in the inaugural Rodney Richardson Water Run in Hattiesburg...
About 200 people participated in the inaugural Rodney Richardson Water Run in Hattiesburg Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Children and widows in the African country of Uganda were on the minds of about 200 runners and walkers who participated in a first-ever fundraising event Saturday morning.

The inaugural Rodney Richardson 5K Water Run at Town Square Park was held to raise funds for Ddembe Ministries.

That organization provides shelter for orphans, job training for widows and educational scholarships for young people in Jinja, Uganda.

The race, which also featured a one-mile fun run, also honored the ministry’s co-founder, Hattiesburg businessman Rodney Richardson, who died of cancer last year.

“Originally, we started with just eight kids and now, we’ve grown to helping over 200 people, between our children’s home, our widow ministry, our family empowerment programs and our educational sponsorships,” said Ainsley Richardson, executive director of Ddembe Ministries and Rodney Richardson’ daughter.

Ddembe Ministries was founded in 2015.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
Tina Ladner underwent six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy before continuing chemo...
$11K cow renews hope for Mississippi woman battling aggressive brain cancer
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
.More than 2,8000 customers in two counties were without electricity after the system a loss of...
Power restored to more than 2,800 customers in Marion, Lamar counties

Latest News

Weather having impact on Christmas tree crop
Weather playing heck with Christmas trees
Weather having impact on Christmas tree crop
Weather having impact on Christmas trees
The city has seen an increase in sales tax revenue.
City of Petal approves budget for 2023-2024 fiscal year
More upgrades coming to Dahmer Park
Upgrades arrive at Vernon Dahmer Park