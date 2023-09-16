Win Stuff
Tulane score on opening possession holds up for 7-0 halftime lead at USM

Tulane leads USM 7-0 at halftime in Hattiesburg.
Tulane leads USM 7-0 at halftime in Hattiesburg.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - A single, quick score to open the game is all the defenses of two football archrivals have allowed in the first half Saturday afternoon at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Tulane University quarterback Kai Horton scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 75-yard, game-opening drive and the Green Wave has made that hold up for a 7-0 lead over the University of Southern Mississippi in a renewal of “The Battles for the Bell.”

The Golden Eagles (1-1), who were held scoreless for an entire half for the first time this season, managed just 103 total yards in the first half, including a meager 24 yards rushing.

But after its first drive, Tulane (1-1) collected only 56 more yards over the rest of the first two quarters. The Green Wave finished with 131 yards total yards, including 26 yards rushing.

Horton, who opened the game 4-for-4 for 60 yard, completed just two of his next eight passes. He went 6-of-12 for 105 yards in the first half.

Lawrence Keys III, who had three catches on the first drive, finished with four grabs for 78 yards.

USM quarterback Billy Wiles was 10-of-15 in the first half for 79 yards. Taylorsville’s Latreal Jones caught five passes for 33 yards.

Frank Gore Jr. managed just 18 yards rushing on 10 carries, with 12 yards coming on one pop.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

