Hannah’s Sunny Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be partly clear and temperatures will fall into the mid 60′s. There is a 20% chance for rain.

Sunday, temperatures will rise into the low 90′s and skies be sunny. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the low 60′s for overnight lows.

Monday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the area. Skies will be sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures in the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s. Skies will be sunny. Overnight lows will be into the high 60′s.

This week will be much less humid since dewpoints are expected to be in the 50′s!

