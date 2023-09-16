Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hannah’s Sunny Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be partly clear and temperatures will fall into the mid 60′s. There is a 20% chance for rain.

Sunday, temperatures will rise into the low 90′s and skies be sunny. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the low 60′s for overnight lows.

Monday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the area. Skies will be sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday will be sunny with temperatures in the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90′s. Skies will be sunny. Overnight lows will be into the high 60′s.

This week will be much less humid since dewpoints are expected to be in the 50′s!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
Tina Ladner underwent six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy before continuing chemo...
$11K cow renews hope for Mississippi woman battling aggressive brain cancer
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof
.More than 2,8000 customers in two counties were without electricity after the system a loss of...
Power restored to more than 2,800 customers in Marion, Lamar counties

Latest News

6 pm Headlines 9/16
6 pm Headlines 9/16
Tulane leads USM 7-0 at halftime in Hattiesburg.
USM offense stifled in 21-3 loss to visiting Tulane Saturday
Vitalant urging people to consider donating blood
Blood donations needed now: Critical shortage nationwide
The city has seen an increase in sales tax revenue.
City of Petal approves budget for 2023-2024 fiscal year