Gametime! Week 4

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Here’s a look at all the high school football scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Columbia (21) Jefferson Davis County (7)
  • Oak Grove (45) Madison-Ridgeland Academy (44) – OT
  • Hattiesburg (53) Biloxi (28)
  • West Jones (41) Wayne County (7)
  • Northeast Jones (28) South Jones (14)
  • Laurel (47) Meridian (38)
  • FCAHS (21) Greene County (7)
  • Sumrall (15) West Marion (9)
  • Perry Central (34) North Forrest (30)
  • Collins (35) East Marion (7)
  • Seminary (27) Franklin County (0)
  • Bay Springs (46) Philadelphia (28)
  • Sacred Heart (41) Sylva-Bay Academy (0)
  • Hancock (46) Petal (7)
  • Long Beach (34) Purvis (20)
  • Heidelberg (34) Newton (30)
  • Columbia Academy (34) Amite School (20)
  • Loyd Star (31) Richton (28)
  • Poplarville (49) Pearl River Central (12)
  • Puckett (27) Stringer (6)
  • Resurrection Catholic (23) Mount Olive (0)
  • Wesson (40) Lumberton (7)
  • Stone (30) St. Martin (13)
  • Picayune (28) Gulfport (21)
  • Raleigh (18) Mize (7)
  • Lawrence County (47) Magee (21)
  • George County (28) Vancleave (14)
  • Harrison Central (55) Tylertown (36)
  • Bowling Green (30) Wayne Academy (20)

