Gametime! Week 4
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Here’s a look at all the high school football scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Columbia (21) Jefferson Davis County (7)
- Oak Grove (45) Madison-Ridgeland Academy (44) – OT
- Hattiesburg (53) Biloxi (28)
- West Jones (41) Wayne County (7)
- Northeast Jones (28) South Jones (14)
- Laurel (47) Meridian (38)
- FCAHS (21) Greene County (7)
- Sumrall (15) West Marion (9)
- Perry Central (34) North Forrest (30)
- Collins (35) East Marion (7)
- Seminary (27) Franklin County (0)
- Bay Springs (46) Philadelphia (28)
- Sacred Heart (41) Sylva-Bay Academy (0)
- Hancock (46) Petal (7)
- Long Beach (34) Purvis (20)
- Heidelberg (34) Newton (30)
- Columbia Academy (34) Amite School (20)
- Loyd Star (31) Richton (28)
- Poplarville (49) Pearl River Central (12)
- Puckett (27) Stringer (6)
- Resurrection Catholic (23) Mount Olive (0)
- Wesson (40) Lumberton (7)
- Stone (30) St. Martin (13)
- Picayune (28) Gulfport (21)
- Raleigh (18) Mize (7)
- Lawrence County (47) Magee (21)
- George County (28) Vancleave (14)
- Harrison Central (55) Tylertown (36)
- Bowling Green (30) Wayne Academy (20)
