Gametime! Week 4

Here’s a look at all the high school football scores from around the Pine Belt:

Columbia (21) Jefferson Davis County (7)

Oak Grove (45) Madison-Ridgeland Academy (44) – OT

Hattiesburg (53) Biloxi (28)

West Jones (41) Wayne County (7)

Northeast Jones (28) South Jones (14)

Laurel (47) Meridian (38)

FCAHS (21) Greene County (7)

Sumrall (15) West Marion (9)

Perry Central (34) North Forrest (30)

Collins (35) East Marion (7)

Seminary (27) Franklin County (0)

Bay Springs (46) Philadelphia (28)

Sacred Heart (41) Sylva-Bay Academy (0)

Hancock (46) Petal (7)

Long Beach (34) Purvis (20)

Heidelberg (34) Newton (30)

Columbia Academy (34) Amite School (20)

Loyd Star (31) Richton (28)

Poplarville (49) Pearl River Central (12)

Puckett (27) Stringer (6)

Resurrection Catholic (23) Mount Olive (0)

Wesson (40) Lumberton (7)

Stone (30) St. Martin (13)

Picayune (28) Gulfport (21)

Raleigh (18) Mize (7)

Lawrence County (47) Magee (21)

George County (28) Vancleave (14)

Harrison Central (55) Tylertown (36)

Bowling Green (30) Wayne Academy (20)

