FCAHS Beta Club makes delivery to Hattiesburg Cancer Center

Forrest County Agricultural High School Beta Club makes delivery to Hattiesburg Cancer Center.
Forrest County Agricultural High School Beta Club makes delivery to Hattiesburg Cancer Center.(Jessica Tutor)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local high school beta club was able to help cancer patients with the power of dodgeball.

Forrest County Agricultural High School Beta Club hosted a dodgeball tournament this month to raise money to purchase snacks and drinks for the Hattiesburg Cancer Center. 

The club was able to raise $450.

Club members were more than happy to help make the delivery to the clinic. 

In addition to the snacks and drinks, the club also presented the center with a banner and a blanket.

Every club member got to design a square in the blanket, which was sewed entirely by club member Leigha Boutwell.

