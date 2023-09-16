FCAHS Beta Club makes delivery to Hattiesburg Cancer Center
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local high school beta club was able to help cancer patients with the power of dodgeball.
Forrest County Agricultural High School Beta Club hosted a dodgeball tournament this month to raise money to purchase snacks and drinks for the Hattiesburg Cancer Center.
The club was able to raise $450.
Club members were more than happy to help make the delivery to the clinic.
In addition to the snacks and drinks, the club also presented the center with a banner and a blanket.
Every club member got to design a square in the blanket, which was sewed entirely by club member Leigha Boutwell.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.