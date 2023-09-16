FCAHS Beta Club makes delivery to Hattiesburg Cancer Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local high school beta club was able to help cancer patients with the power of dodgeball.

Forrest County Agricultural High School Beta Club hosted a dodgeball tournament this month to raise money to purchase snacks and drinks for the Hattiesburg Cancer Center.

The club was able to raise $450.

Club members were more than happy to help make the delivery to the clinic.

Autoplay Caption

In addition to the snacks and drinks, the club also presented the center with a banner and a blanket.

Every club member got to design a square in the blanket, which was sewed entirely by club member Leigha Boutwell.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.