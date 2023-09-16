City of Petal approves budget for 2023-2024 fiscal year

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal approved a $10.2 million budget Tuesday for fiscal year 2023-24

Highlights included several infrastructure projects, as well as pay raises for the city’s full-time employees.

In addition to regularly-scheduled raises, the city will be increasing both police officers and firefighters’ salaries by $2,000.

Petal Police Department Chief Matthew Hiatt said the department was thankful for the raises, but that they do not define the work the officers do.

“We get into this line of work for a lot of reasons,” Hiatt said. “Certainly, we have to be compensated financially for it, so that’s always a bonus for us. or a plus for us.”

The city will also be providing body cameras to officers and new turnout gear to firefighters.

The fire department previously requested funding for half of the equipment. Through this year’s budget, they’ll be getting the second half.

“That’s life safety equipment, very important,” said Petal Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Marion Sims. “That also helps with retention of guys. having the better gear. That also helps in that aspect.”

As a part of the infrastructural projects, the city will be making improvements to its water and sewer systems.

This endeavor will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We’ve been approved for it, but we’re passing papers around. Haven’t received a check now from the state,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “So, we’re working through that process as well. That’s somewhere in the neighborhood of $5.2 million dollars right there.”

Ducker said the city has seen a spike in sales tax revenue, raking in around $300,000 a month.

This increase, according to Ducker, is largely due to the rising number of retail spaces setting up in the area.

“We’re growing, so you’ve got a few more resources to deal with,” Ducker said. “It creates a situation where you have to have a lot more decisions.”

Employees at the city’s building and recreational departments also will be receiving raises.

