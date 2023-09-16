Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

City of Petal approves budget for 2023-2024 fiscal year

Petal passes 2023-24 budget
By Jay Harrison
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal approved a $10.2 million budget Tuesday for fiscal year 2023-24

Highlights included several infrastructure projects, as well as pay raises for the city’s full-time employees.

In addition to regularly-scheduled raises, the city will be increasing both police officers and firefighters’ salaries by $2,000.

Petal Police Department Chief Matthew Hiatt said the department was thankful for the raises, but that they do not define the work the officers do.

“We get into this line of work for a lot of reasons,” Hiatt said. “Certainly, we have to be compensated financially for it, so that’s always a bonus for us. or a plus for us.”

The city will also be providing body cameras to officers and new turnout gear to firefighters.

The fire department previously requested funding for half of the equipment. Through this year’s budget, they’ll be getting the second half.

“That’s life safety equipment, very important,” said Petal Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Marion Sims. “That also helps with retention of guys. having the better gear. That also helps in that aspect.”

As a part of the infrastructural projects, the city will be making improvements to its water and sewer systems.

This endeavor will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We’ve been approved for it, but we’re passing papers around. Haven’t received a check now from the state,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “So, we’re working through that process as well. That’s somewhere in the neighborhood of $5.2 million dollars right there.”

Ducker said the city has seen a spike in sales tax revenue, raking in around $300,000 a month.

This increase, according to Ducker, is largely due to the rising number of retail spaces setting up in the area.

“We’re growing, so you’ve got a few more resources to deal with,” Ducker said. “It creates a situation where you have to have a lot more decisions.”

Employees at the city’s building and recreational departments also will be receiving raises.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Homicide investigation begins after missing teen body found shot in Jefferson Davis Co.; teen identified
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
JDCSO said a BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and Burke, 14, was placed on the...
Sheriff’s department asks for help locating runaway Jefferson Davis Co. teen
Shawn Newsome, 42.
Laurel man found ‘safe and sound,’ police say
Tina Ladner underwent six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy before continuing chemo...
$11K cow renews hope for Mississippi woman battling aggressive brain cancer

Latest News

Gametime! Week 4
Gametime! Week 4
Gametime! Week 4
Gametime! - Week 4
Petal 2023-24 budget includes salary bump for police, firefighters
Petal passes 2023-24 budget
Salvation Army of Laurel hoping for an increase in donations
Salvation Army of Laurel hoping for an increase in donations