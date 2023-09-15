Wayne General now a baby-friendly facility

WAYNESBOROT, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents in Wayne County now have a “baby-friendly” medical facility to turn to in Wayne General Hospital.

The Wayne General staff guide moms from prenatal to postpartum care, while educating them on the best feeding practices to keep their babies healthy.

“Being baby-friendly is about supporting the mom and the baby’s diet, whichever way mom chooses to feed her baby,” said Shannon Richardson, Wayne General registered nurse (CLC).

Richards on said questions about a newborn’s diet are the most common among parents.

“That is also a concern early on when they initially breastfeed,” she said “They think that their baby’s hungry or they are starving.”

Now, moms will have a better understanding on the signs they should look for.

“So we also educate them on feeding cues, so that way they know when to feed their baby,” Richardson said. “So, that way, breastfeeding is well-established.”

Moms also can learn about bottle feeding if they wish to choose that option.

Teaching proper nutrition isn’t the only service the hospital provides.

The staff also help-s creates bonds that some mothers, like Amelia Pugh, didn’t experience after the delivery.

“So, my first child was delivered in a non-baby-friendly facility,” said Pugh, a registered nurse (BSN). “Baby was taken away from me, and I didn’t get to do the whole bonding, skin-to-skin, and breastfeeding. It didn’t feel like a great start.”

Pugh compared that to her second delivery at a new hospital that gave her a different outlook.

“Delivering at a baby-friendly facility made me feel very supportive as a mother,” Pugh said, “and it made me feel empowered and more at peace.”

