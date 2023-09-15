Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Wayne General now a baby-friendly facility

Wayne General Hospital earns 'baby-friendly' status
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBOROT, Miss. (WDAM) - Parents in Wayne County now have a “baby-friendly” medical facility to turn to in Wayne General Hospital.

The Wayne General staff guide moms from prenatal to postpartum care, while educating them on the best feeding practices to keep their babies healthy.

“Being baby-friendly is about supporting the mom and the baby’s diet, whichever way mom chooses to feed her baby,” said Shannon Richardson, Wayne General registered nurse (CLC).

Richards on said questions about a newborn’s diet are the most common among parents.

“That is also a concern early on when they initially breastfeed,” she said “They think that their baby’s hungry or they are starving.”

Now, moms will have a better understanding on the signs they should look for.

“So we also educate them on feeding cues, so that way they know when to feed their baby,” Richardson said. “So, that way, breastfeeding is well-established.”

Moms also can learn about bottle feeding if they wish to choose that option.

Teaching proper nutrition isn’t the only service the hospital provides.

The staff also help-s creates bonds that some mothers, like Amelia Pugh, didn’t experience after the delivery.

“So, my first child was delivered in a non-baby-friendly facility,” said Pugh, a registered nurse (BSN). “Baby was taken away from me, and I didn’t get to do the whole bonding, skin-to-skin, and breastfeeding. It didn’t feel like a great start.”

Pugh compared that to her second delivery at a new hospital that gave her a different outlook.

“Delivering at a baby-friendly facility made me feel very supportive as a mother,” Pugh said, “and it made me feel empowered and more at peace.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Missing Covington County teen reunited with family, sheriff says
JDCSO said a BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and Burke, 14, was placed on the...
Sheriff’s department asks for help locating runaway Jefferson Davis Co. teen
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
Shawn Newsome, 42.
Missing man reported in Laurel
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records

Latest News

Game of the Week: Columbia @ Jefferson Davis County
Game of the Week: Columbia at Jefferson Davis County
A former HPD officer is coming to aid a little girl _ again
A former HPD officer is coming to aid a little girl _ again
Wayne General now 'baby-friendly' hospital
Wayne General Hospital earns 'baby-friendly' status
Officer stays involved in the life of a young girl who lost an eye after a shooting that killed...
Former Hattiesburg officer reaches out helping hand to child shooting victim - again