Some 2,800 customers without power in Marion, Lamar counties

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association was working to re-establish power to more than 2,800 customers in two counties after a substation went down.

Leif Munkel, PRVEPA manger of marketing, communications and member services, said the utility was investigating what caused the outage and crews were working on restoring power.

But Munkel said there was no timetable for when power might be restored.

The outage occurred about 2:45 p.m.

According to https://poweroutage.us/area/state/mississippi, 2,829 customers were without power, including 2,613 in Marion County and another 216 Lamar County.

This report will be updated as new information becomes available.

