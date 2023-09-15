Powers Fire & Rescue hosting blood drive Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Powers Fire & Rescue is hosting a blood drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The blood drive will be held at the department’s fire station located at 1975 Hwy. 184 in the Powers community.

Residents are encouraged to donate blood to help alleviate a critical blood shortage.

Donors may schedule a Vitalant donation time by scanning the QR code on the flyer in the attached Facebook post or by visiting www.Vitalant.org and entering the blood donation code “powers.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.