Powers Fire & Rescue hosting blood drive Saturday
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Powers Fire & Rescue is hosting a blood drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The blood drive will be held at the department’s fire station located at 1975 Hwy. 184 in the Powers community.
Residents are encouraged to donate blood to help alleviate a critical blood shortage.
Donors may schedule a Vitalant donation time by scanning the QR code on the flyer in the attached Facebook post or by visiting www.Vitalant.org and entering the blood donation code “powers.”
