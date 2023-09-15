Win Stuff
Pine Belt Pet of the Week: Potato

Meet Potato! He's the Pine Belt Pet of the Week and ready for his forever home.
By Ellie Davis
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - Meet Potato! He’s this week’s Pine Belt Pet of the Week from Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Potato has been at the shelter for about a week and is a two-year-old Terrier/Shepard mix. He weighs roughly 30 pounds.

“Potato is just the cutest little sweet potato that you’ve ever met,” said Southern Pines Marketing Manager Dani Snell. “He is so sweet, so wiggly and curious. He loves cuddling, and that’s just his personality. Just really, really sweet.”

Throughout his time at the shelter, Potato has adapted well and had his first playgroup Thursday. Snell said he was eager to join the fun and played well with the other dogs.

As Potato searches for his forever home, Snell said that Potato would likely have the same behaviors in a home that he does at the shelter.

“I think he would be the perfect mix of cuddly and adventurous,” she said. “I think he would love to go on walks and hikes, but I also think that he would give you a lot of cuddle time on the couch as well.

“He is heartworm positive, but otherwise, he seems to be in pretty good health.”

Snell added that Potato’s adoption fee has been waived so the money can go towards medical treatment.

Southern Pines has an event on the weekend of September 16 where all puppies and adult dogs under 30 pounds will have 50% taken off their adoption fees, and all dogs over 30 pounds will have their adoption fee waived.

Southern Pines National Adoption Weekend
Southern Pines National Adoption Weekend(Southern Pines Animal Shelter)

If you want to be Potato’s forever family, you can find him at Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg.

