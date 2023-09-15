Nature Swap to be held at Hattiesburg Zoo Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo’s activity-based education and conservation program Nature Swap will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. underneath the Flamingo Pavilion by Bug Hub.

This event focuses on encouraging young people to immerse themselves in the outdoors as they experience and learn more about nature and its delicate balance.

“We are hoping to encourage more young people to become aware of, interested in, and educated about the nature that surrounds them, which we hope will spur them to take better care of our planet,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife. “If people understand their role in protecting our environment and planet, they will naturally make better choices with conservation efforts.”

The program is focused for those ages 18 and below, but people of any age are welcome to participate.

Admission to the Hattiesburg Zoo is required to participate in the program, and annual passes to apply.

