Marion County courthouses getting makeover

A $500,000 state grant is paying for improvements to sidewalks, a retaining wall and hand rails at the Marion County Courthouse. The grant is also funding some landscaping and paving around the courthouse square.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Some courthouses in Marion County are getting much-needed makeovers.

The Marion County Justice Court building has some new signage outside and has had some work done indoors.

“When I came into office, we went over a four-year period, and we slowly, surely, got new seating, we’ve painted the entire facility, got new signage out front,” said District One Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell,.

The nearby Marion County Courthouse is benefiting from two grants.

A $225,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History is funding restoration of the courthouse’s doors and windows.

Another $500,000 legislative grant is paying for work on the courthouse square.

Included are repairs and improvements to sidewalks, a retaining wall and hand rails.

Landscaping and paving around the square also is taking place.

“We want to restore, but in keeping with the history of the courthouse, because we have one of the prettiest courthouses, if not the prettiest courthouse, in the State of Mississippi,” said Marion County Chancery Clerk Elisha Moree,

“So, we definitely didn’t want to alter its appearance.”

Moree said the work at the county courthouse is about 80 percent complete.

