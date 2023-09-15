Win Stuff
Man impaled, dead after falling off roof

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after he fell off of a roof on Friday.

According to Crystal Springs Police Department Chief Tony Hemphill, around 1 p.m., the man was pressure washing a house for his friend at the intersection of North Bennett Street and Lee Avenue in Crystal Springs.

Chief Hemphill says the victim lost his balance and fell on a sharp object that punctured through his chest.

The identity of the man has not been revealed at this time.

