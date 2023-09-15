A lot of sunshine this weekend

Temperatures will fall into the low 80s for those Friday night football games this evening. Lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Lower Humidity will arrive for your Sunday and Monday. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Next week will be dry and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

