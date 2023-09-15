Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

A lot of sunshine this weekend

First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Monday morning
First Alert Weather-WDAM 7-Patrick Bigbie-Monday morning
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will fall into the low 80s for those Friday night football games this evening. Lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Lower Humidity will arrive for your Sunday and Monday. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Next week will be dry and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
JDCSO said a BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and Burke, 14, was placed on the...
Sheriff’s department asks for help locating runaway Jefferson Davis Co. teen
Shawn Newsome, 42.
Laurel man found ‘safe and sound,’ police say
Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Missing Covington County teen reunited with family, sheriff says
Shadarious Warren, 22, of Tylertown.
$75K bond set for Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting suspect

Latest News

09/15 Ryan’s “Slightly Drier” Friday Morning Forecast
09/15 Ryan’s “Slightly Drier” Friday Morning Forecast
09/15 Ryan’s “Slightly Drier” Friday Morning Forecast
09/15 Ryan’s “Slightly Drier” Friday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/14
Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will continue into this weekend
Tropical Update 9/14/23
Tropical Update 9/14/23