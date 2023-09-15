Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg Veterans Committee hosts POW/MIA Recognition Day program

Since 1979, the third Friday in September has been recognized as National POW/MIA Recognition...
Since 1979, the third Friday in September has been recognized as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.(Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Veterans Committee is set to host a program Friday morning to honor National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communications Officer, Samantha McCain Alexander says the program will begin at 10 a.m. and will include readings from the American Legion, VFW Post 5397, the DAV and VFW Post 3036.

Since 1979, the third Friday in September has been recognized as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

According to McCain, observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, state capitols, schools and veterans’ facilities each year. No matter where these ceremonies are held, the programs share the common purpose of honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing.

For more details about the national program, visit HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
JDCSO said a BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and Burke, 14, was placed on the...
Sheriff’s department asks for help locating runaway Jefferson Davis Co. teen
Shawn Newsome, 42.
Laurel man found ‘safe and sound,’ police say
Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Missing Covington County teen reunited with family, sheriff says
Shadarious Warren, 22, of Tylertown.
$75K bond set for Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting suspect

Latest News

"You just want to leave home and make it back home the same way you left," said Troy Edwards.
‘When trucking stops, America stops’: Celebrating unsung heroes of the roads
Game of the Week: Columbia at Jefferson Davis County
Game Of The Week: Columbia at Jefferson Davis County
Game of the Week: Columbia @ Jefferson Davis County
Game of the Week: Columbia at Jefferson Davis County
A former HPD officer is coming to aid a little girl _ again
A former HPD officer is coming to aid a little girl _ again