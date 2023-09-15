Hattiesburg Veterans Committee hosts POW/MIA Recognition Day program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Veterans Committee is set to host a program Friday morning to honor National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communications Officer, Samantha McCain Alexander says the program will begin at 10 a.m. and will include readings from the American Legion, VFW Post 5397, the DAV and VFW Post 3036.

Since 1979, the third Friday in September has been recognized as National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

According to McCain, observances of National POW/MIA Recognition Day are held across the country on military installations, ships at sea, state capitols, schools and veterans’ facilities each year. No matter where these ceremonies are held, the programs share the common purpose of honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing.

