Laurel School District to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Culture Night Wednesday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District will be celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month next week.

The highlight of the celebration will be the Culture Night event on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The theme is “The Dream of America,” inviting attendees to come and enjoy an evening of cultural immersion.

Hosted by the Laurel High School Student Council, this event aims to honor and embrace the cultural heritage of the Hispanic community in the district.

The event will showcase captivating performances from the talented Laurel High School students and faculty, showcasing their skills and talents deeply rooted in their Hispanic heritage.

In addition, there will be a walking gallery, food, games and exciting prizes up for grabs, offering a night of information and cultural experiences.

Community members and parents are encouraged to attend the event.

Laurel School District to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Culture Night Wednesday(Laurel School District)

