Fall allergies peaking this year thanks to long, hot summer.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ssneezing or coughing more than usual?

Well, you’re not alone.

The fall allergy season is starting off strong in the Pine Belt.

It’s important to know what allergies are, even if not completely sure what is causing itchy eyes or a runny nose.

“Allergies are essentially our body’s response to a foreign substance that you’ve been exposed to that’s not really dangerous,” said Stacey Reeves, allergy clinician at the ENT Clinic in Laurel.. “Obviously, we want our body to respond to things like viruses and bacteria, but not necessarily everyday things like pollens, pets and dust.”

If allergies have been a bother more than normal this year, don’t feel alone.

“We see anywhere from 300-400 people a week and I would say the majority of them have comments on fall allergies” Reeves said.

Taking precautionary antihistamines or nasal steroids is a great way to prevent getting sick.

Experts say that the fall allergy season is predicted to be worse this year because of the long, hot summer.

“As the summers get longer and hotter, the pollen counts go up,” said Lindsey McMullan, Hattiesburg Asthma & Allergy Clinic physician. “The pollens become more allergenic, and the pollen seasons get longer.

“So, all of those combined to give us long pollen seasons.”

Allergies can impact inside and outside the home. The above-average weather has made certain growths more allergenic.

“We have significant trouble from fall weed pollen, and in particular ragweed,” McMullan sayid. “It is one of the major fall allergens. Because of our heat and humidity, we also have a lot of outdoor mold issues. Mold counts are really high right now.”

