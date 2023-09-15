Body found in Prentiss identified as missing Jefferson Davis Co. teen, sheriff’s department says

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a body found in the area earlier in the month is of a teenager recently reported missing.

Investigator Vernon Dampier has confirmed that 14-year-old Hayden Burke of Carson has been identified as the body found in Prentiss on Wed. Sept. 6.

Dampier says the sheriff’s department has launched a full investigation into Burke’s death and will hold a news conference Monday to address what they have possibly found.

Burke was reported missing by the sheriff’s department on Aug. 3 but was last seen on Monday, Sept. 4.

The Jefferson Davis County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the Prentiss area, and according to Dampier, it was found in the Whitesand Community along Whitesand Church Road by oil company workers around 7:45 a.m.

During the start of the investigation, JCDSD believed the body was of a male between the ages of 18 to 20-years-old.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

