Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Body found in Prentiss identified as missing Jefferson Davis Co. teen, sheriff’s department says

Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and...
Questions were asked about what the sheriff’s department believes happened to Burke, and Dampier has said that JDCSD will release a statement to address those questions.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a body found in the area earlier in the month is of a teenager recently reported missing.

Investigator Vernon Dampier has confirmed that 14-year-old Hayden Burke of Carson has been identified as the body found in Prentiss on Wed. Sept. 6.

Dampier says the sheriff’s department has launched a full investigation into Burke’s death and will hold a news conference Monday to address what they have possibly found.

Burke was reported missing by the sheriff’s department on Aug. 3 but was last seen on Monday, Sept. 4.

The Jefferson Davis County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the Prentiss area, and according to Dampier, it was found in the Whitesand Community along Whitesand Church Road by oil company workers around 7:45 a.m.

Officials investigating body found in Jefferson Davis Co.

During the start of the investigation, JCDSD believed the body was of a male between the ages of 18 to 20-years-old.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
JDCSO said a BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and Burke, 14, was placed on the...
Sheriff’s department asks for help locating runaway Jefferson Davis Co. teen
Shawn Newsome, 42.
Laurel man found ‘safe and sound,’ police say
Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Missing Covington County teen reunited with family, sheriff says
Shadarious Warren, 22, of Tylertown.
$75K bond set for Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting suspect

Latest News

Tina Ladner underwent six weeks of intensive radiation and chemotherapy before continuing chemo...
$11K cow renews hope for Mississippi woman battling aggressive brain cancer
-
Powers Fire & Rescue hosting blood drive Saturday
-
Nature Swap to be held at Hattiesburg Zoo Saturday
Laurel School District to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Culture Night Wednesday
Laurel School District to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Culture Night Wednesday