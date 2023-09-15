09/15 Ryan’s “Slightly Drier” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Things were slightly cooler this morning, but I have to continue to stress “SLIGHTLY” as these changes continue to be on the subtle side. This morning was about 2 degrees cooler than yesterday morning was, and technically less humid as well, but it’s hard to tell in those misty early morning hours. The low for Hattiesburg this morning fell to about 72, though the northern end of the area saw a couple cities creeping as low as the mid 60s. This will fall further next week, but it’s going to be a bit of a rollercoaster for the next day or so before that happens. That’s due to yet another front creeping in, which will bring a Saturday afternoon surge of moisture and warmth. That’s still only going to get us back into the mid 90s at the hottest and only “muggy” instead of “oppressive,” but a surge of drier air is expected by Sunday as more fronts arrive.

That’s not going to cool things down much, but you can bet on some shockingly drier air. (Literally, bet on some static shocks Monday/Tuesday Morning, lol.) Dewpoints are expected to fall into the 50s, which is generally where they linger through a good bit of fall/winter. That’s a taste of fall, coming just in time for the official start of the season on the 23rd. Afternoons will still be upwards of a handful of degrees above average, but it’s still going to feel amazing compared to the many, many, ridiculously hot and humid afternoons we’ve seen over the last several weeks.

