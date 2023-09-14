WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Soccer: Premier League: Newcastle v. Brentford 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Track & Field: USA Track & Field - Prefontaine Classic 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Horse Racing: Breeder’ Cup Challenge Series 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Big Ten Football: Syracuse at Purdue 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times Motor Sports: Supermotocross - Chicagoland Speedway 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Motor Sports: IMSA: Indianapolis 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Track & Field: USA Track & Field - Prefontaine Classic 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 7:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Florida State Seminoles @ Boston College Eagles 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. College Football: Alabama Crimson Tide @ South Florida Bulls 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Pittsburgh Panthers @ West Virginia Mountaineers 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google: Chicago Sky @Las Vegas Aces (First Round - Game #2) 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

