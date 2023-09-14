Win Stuff
WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTimes
Soccer: Premier League: Newcastle v. Brentford11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Track & Field: USA Track & Field - Prefontaine Classic2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Horse Racing: Breeder’ Cup Challenge Series4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Big Ten Football: Syracuse at Purdue6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
Motor Sports: Supermotocross - Chicagoland Speedway11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Motor Sports: IMSA: Indianapolis 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Track & Field: USA Track & Field - Prefontaine Classic 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 7:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTimes
College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Florida State Seminoles @ Boston College Eagles11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
College Football: Alabama Crimson Tide @ South Florida Bulls2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Pittsburgh Panthers @ West Virginia Mountaineers6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
SundayTimes
WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google: Chicago Sky @Las Vegas Aces (First Round - Game #2)2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

