WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is coming at you with another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Soccer: Premier League: Newcastle v. Brentford
|11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Track & Field: USA Track & Field - Prefontaine Classic
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Horse Racing: Breeder’ Cup Challenge Series
|4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: Syracuse at Purdue
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|Motor Sports: Supermotocross - Chicagoland Speedway
|11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
|Motor Sports: IMSA: Indianapolis
|12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
|Track & Field: USA Track & Field - Prefontaine Classic
|3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
|7:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|College Football Presented by Gillette Labs: Florida State Seminoles @ Boston College Eagles
|11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|College Football: Alabama Crimson Tide @ South Florida Bulls
|2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Pittsburgh Panthers @ West Virginia Mountaineers
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google: Chicago Sky @Las Vegas Aces (First Round - Game #2)
|2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
