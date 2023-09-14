Win Stuff
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Sept. 14, 2023

WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.

  • Wine Down Downtown in Laurel
    • Saturday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Pick up your cup from the LMS Entry tent, located at the corner of Central Ave. and N Magnolia St.
    • $20 per Person per Wine tumbler; Must be 21 to purchase/ ID required
    • This is a rain-or-shine event.
  • Worthy Stables’ Birthday Bash in Petal
    • Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.
    • The event will feature live music, food trucks, dancing, raffles and a silent auction.
    • The event is free, but parking will be $5.
    • For more information, CLICK HERE.
  • Rodney Richardson Water Run in Hattiesburg
    • 5K Run, Saturday from 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.; $45
    • 1 Mile Fun Run; Saturday from 8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.; $25
    • Packet pickup will be on Friday at The Venue at the Bakery Building from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    • Packets may also be picked up from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on race day at Town Square Park.
  • Tuffburg X: The Empire Bikes Back in Hattiesburg
    • Sunday starting at 8 a.m.
    • Online Registration Deadline: Friday at 11:59 p.m.
  • Nickleback Performs in Southaven
    • Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
    • For ticket information, CLICK HERE.
  • Trace Adkins Performs in Senatobia
    • Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

