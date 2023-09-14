WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Sept. 14, 2023
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.
- Wine Down Downtown in Laurel
- Saturday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Pick up your cup from the LMS Entry tent, located at the corner of Central Ave. and N Magnolia St.
- $20 per Person per Wine tumbler; Must be 21 to purchase/ ID required
- This is a rain-or-shine event.
- Worthy Stables’ Birthday Bash in Petal
- Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.
- The event will feature live music, food trucks, dancing, raffles and a silent auction.
- The event is free, but parking will be $5.
- For more information, CLICK HERE.
- Rodney Richardson Water Run in Hattiesburg
- 5K Run, Saturday from 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.; $45
- 1 Mile Fun Run; Saturday from 8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.; $25
- Packet pickup will be on Friday at The Venue at the Bakery Building from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Packets may also be picked up from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on race day at Town Square Park.
- Tuffburg X: The Empire Bikes Back in Hattiesburg
- Sunday starting at 8 a.m.
- Online Registration Deadline: Friday at 11:59 p.m.
- Nickleback Performs in Southaven
- Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
- For ticket information, CLICK HERE.
- Trace Adkins Performs in Senatobia
- Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
