State funds helping Laurel with 12th Street project

Laurel gets boost financially from state funds for 12th Street project.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel received a $3 million grant to help finance the city’s 12th Street Improvement project.

The project includes new sidewalk, paving, water and sewer line replacement/repair and pedestrian crossings on 12th Street from 16th to Seventh avenues.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said the project also will make the crossing at 12th Street and Laurel High School safer.

In 2019, a first-grader crossing 12th Street at the high school tr5aigcallyw as hit and killed by a car.

“It’s a very busy street, people going to C-Spire and Chic-Fil-A up 12th Street, and it’s going to make it a lot safer.,” Magee said. “It’s going to make it a lot better (to) travel.”

The city is providing a 20 percent match on the project’s cost, or about $750,000.

