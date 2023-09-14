Win Stuff
Special Olympics returns to Hattiesburg
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in more than three years, parents and athletes in the Pine Belt got a chance to participate Wednesday in the Hub City Special Olympics.

Athletes were at Pr4esbyterian Christian School to show off their skills in soccer, cornhole and softball.

The event began as an idea from PCS senior Ford Benton, who said he wanted to make an impact on his community.

“It’s just been the desire to help those who can’t help themselves and put on something for them to celebrate them and be servants for them,” Benton said.

With help from his mom and the area director for the Special Olympics, Benton’s idea grew into the return of an event he said he hoped would continue in the Hub City.

“The excitement level is intense,” said Catherine Harlow, are director for Special Olympics. “They have been counting down the days. I’ve been getting phone calls and text messages for weeks asking about local games.”

Athletes were scored in different competitions as they attempted to qualify for the State Games.

