Sheriff’s department asks for help locating runaway Jefferson Davis Co. teen

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager from the area.

According to the sheriff’s department, 14-year-old Hayden Burke of Carson was reported missing on Aug. 3 but was last seen on Sept. 4, where he was wearing an outfit that is pictured below:

JDCSO said a BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and Burke, 14, was placed on the National Crime Information Center database. (Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)

At this time, the sheriff’s department says there is “no update” in the investigation at this time.

If anyone has information on Burke’s whereabouts, contact JDSD at (601) 792-5169 or inbox the sheriff’s department on their Facebook page.

