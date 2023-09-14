Win Stuff
Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will continue into this weekend

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 9/14
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. Highs will top out into the low 90s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s for those Friday night football games.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Lower Humidity will arrive for your Sunday and Monday. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Next week will be dry and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

