Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

More clouds for your Thursday

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/13
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out into the upper 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Another weak front will move through on Saturday. That will give us a chance of a stray shower or two. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Chicken plant responds after federal investigators encourage employees to speak out in probe of teen’s death
L to R: Nyxavia Jackson and Jaliyah Fields-Goss
2 Hub City women wanted for felony shoplifting arrested
-
Jury finds man guilty on all charges in Lamar Co.
Shadarious Warren, 22, of Tylertown.
Bond denied for suspect in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting case
Andrew James Redmon, 34
Police chase on I-10 ends with arrest of Maine murder suspect

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/13
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/13
09/13 Ryan’s “Wet & Damp” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/13 Ryan’s “Wet & Damp” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/13 Ryan’s “Wet & Damp” Wednesday Morning Forecast
09/13 Ryan’s “Wet & Damp” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 9/12
A few showers are possible for your Wednesday