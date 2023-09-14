More clouds for your Thursday

This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will top out into the upper 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Another weak front will move through on Saturday. That will give us a chance of a stray shower or two. Highs will top out into the low 90s.

Sunday will be bright and sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

