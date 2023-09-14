Win Stuff
Missing man reported in Laurel

Shawn Newsome, 42.
Shawn Newsome, 42.(Photo provided by Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help seeking a man who was reported missing Wednesday.

LPD said family members reported they lost contact with 42-year-old Shawn Newsome several weeks ago and were concerned.

Newsome has been entered on the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, and LPD is requesting any information as to his current whereabouts.

LPD Cpt. Michael Reaves is assigned the case.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

