Missing man reported in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help seeking a man who was reported missing Wednesday.

LPD said family members reported they lost contact with 42-year-old Shawn Newsome several weeks ago and were concerned.

Newsome has been entered on the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, and LPD is requesting any information as to his current whereabouts.

LPD Cpt. Michael Reaves is assigned the case.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.