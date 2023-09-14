Laurel man found ‘safe and sound,’ police say
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department said a missing man has been found “safe and sound.”
On Wednesday, Laurel PD said family members reported they lost contact with 42-year-old Shawn Newsome several weeks ago and were concerned.
Police entered Newsome on the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, and LPD made a public request for information as to his current whereabouts.
LPD Cpt. Michael Reaves was assigned the case.
