Laurel man found ‘safe and sound,’ police say

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department said a missing man has been found “safe and sound.”

On Wednesday, Laurel PD said family members reported they lost contact with 42-year-old Shawn Newsome several weeks ago and were concerned.

Police entered Newsome on the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, and LPD made a public request for information as to his current whereabouts.

LPD Cpt. Michael Reaves was assigned the case.

