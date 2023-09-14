Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Laurel man found ‘safe and sound,’ police say

Shawn Newsome, 42.
Shawn Newsome, 42.(Photo provided by Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department said a missing man has been found “safe and sound.”

On Wednesday, Laurel PD said family members reported they lost contact with 42-year-old Shawn Newsome several weeks ago and were concerned.

Police entered Newsome on the National Crime Information Center as a missing person, and LPD made a public request for information as to his current whereabouts.

LPD Cpt. Michael Reaves was assigned the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County
JDCSO said a BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and Burke, 14, was placed on the...
Sheriff’s department asks for help locating runaway Jefferson Davis Co. teen
Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Missing Covington County teen reunited with family, sheriff says
Shadarious Warren, 22, of Tylertown.
$75K bond set for Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting suspect

Latest News

"You just want to leave home and make it back home the same way you left," said Troy Edwards.
‘When trucking stops, America stops’: Celebrating unsung heroes of the roads
Game of the Week: Columbia at Jefferson Davis County
Game Of The Week: Columbia at Jefferson Davis County
Game of the Week: Columbia @ Jefferson Davis County
Game of the Week: Columbia at Jefferson Davis County
A former HPD officer is coming to aid a little girl _ again
A former HPD officer is coming to aid a little girl _ again
Wayne General now 'baby-friendly' hospital.
Wayne General now a baby-friendly facility