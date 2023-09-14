Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4

A grieving father's message about overdoses among teens. Family wants answers after mother's death in jail. Plus, a student's inspiration to beat a diagnosis.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father shares the pain of losing a son to a fentanyl overdose, while addiction experts explain new developments in treatment. Plus, a family wants answers after a mother dies in a jail cell. Then, how to spot if a picture posted online is real or fake, and a young student is inspired to overcome a diagnosis thanks to a coach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Missing Covington County teen reunited with family, sheriff says
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
-
LCSO remembers deputy who passed away
Searches for Mississippi woman Latasha Crump Coleman, last seen in July 2023, turn up nothing
Searches for Mississippi woman Latasha Crump Coleman, last seen in July 2023, turn up nothing