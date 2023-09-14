Hub City Special Olympics returns to the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Parents and athletes in the Pine Belt got the chance to participate today in the first Hub City Special Olympics in more than three years.

Players were at PCS to show off their skills in soccer, cornhole, and softball.

The event began as an idea from PCS senior Ford Benton, who says he to make an impact on his community.

With help form his mom and the area director for the Special Olympics, Benton’s idea grew into the return of an event he hopes continues in the Hub City.

“The excitement level is intense,” said area director Catherine Harlow. “They have been counting down the days. I’ve been getting phone calls and text messages for weeks asking about local games.”

“It’s just been the desire to help those who can’t help themselves and put on something for them to celebrate them and be servants for them,” Benton said.

Athletes were scored in different competitions as they attempt to qualify for the state games.

