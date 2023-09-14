Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hub City Special Olympics returns to the Pine Belt

Special Olympics qualifying returns to Hattiesburg
By Trey Howard
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Parents and athletes in the Pine Belt got the chance to participate today in the first Hub City Special Olympics in more than three years.

Players were at PCS to show off their skills in soccer, cornhole, and softball.

The event began as an idea from PCS senior Ford Benton, who says he to make an impact on his community.

With help form his mom and the area director for the Special Olympics, Benton’s idea grew into the return of an event he hopes continues in the Hub City.

“The excitement level is intense,” said area director Catherine Harlow. “They have been counting down the days. I’ve been getting phone calls and text messages for weeks asking about local games.”

“It’s just been the desire to help those who can’t help themselves and put on something for them to celebrate them and be servants for them,” Benton said.

Athletes were scored in different competitions as they attempt to qualify for the state games.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
Chicken plant responds after federal investigators encourage employees to speak out in probe of teen’s death
L to R: Nyxavia Jackson and Jaliyah Fields-Goss
2 Hub City women wanted for felony shoplifting arrested
-
Jury finds man guilty on all charges in Lamar Co.
Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Missing teen reported in Covington Co.
Shadarious Warren, 22, of Tylertown.
Bond denied for suspect in Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting case

Latest News

First responders urge parents to have drug talk with their kids
Having the drug use talk with your kids
First responders urge parents to have drug talk with their kids
First responders urge parents to have drug talk with their kids
Will Hall, Southern Miss head coach
Southern Miss gears up for 34th “Battle for the Bell”
Will Hall, Southern Miss head coach
Southern Miss gears up for 34th "Battle for the Bell"