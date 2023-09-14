Win Stuff
Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County

A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of...
A 30-year-old Hattiesburg woman is scheduled to make a first appearance Friday on a charge of embezzlement.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
From Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested and charged with taking money from her employer for personal use.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Alexis Robinson, 30, was arrested and taken into custody after an investigation resulted in enough probable cause to arrest her for embezzlement.

The FCSO said it had received a complaint from Keith’s Superstore. about an employee that the company believed was stealing money.

Robinson is expected to make her first appearance Friday in Forrest County Justice Court.

