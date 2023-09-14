Hattiesburg woman arrested in Forrest County

From Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

FORREST COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman was arrested and charged with taking money from her employer for personal use.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Alexis Robinson, 30, was arrested and taken into custody after an investigation resulted in enough probable cause to arrest her for embezzlement.

The FCSO said it had received a complaint from Keith’s Superstore. about an employee that the company believed was stealing money.

Robinson is expected to make her first appearance Friday in Forrest County Justice Court.

