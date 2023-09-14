Hattiesburg Restaurant Week Preview

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty restaurants around the Hub City will feature their best cheese-themed dishes to celebrate starting Oct. 8, the city’s annual “Restaurant Week.”

Art of Roux owner Kyle Bass said this was an exciting time for his business.

“It’s always incredible to be included in that, you know,” Bass said. “All of the restaurants participate. It’s fun to give outsiders, and also insiders, a little trail of stuff they can follow along and items they can try around town.

“So, it’s always cool to be a part of it.”

Years ago, Art of Roux started out as a food truck.

Now, Bass said he hopes people can walk through his restaurant door and indulge in his hard work served up on a plate.

“I’m in here every day, cooking and prepping, and these guys are in here every day, cooking and prepping,” Bass said. “I think (people) can feel that when they walk in that their food is being prepared by actual people in here who care and who are from this area and just that connection.”

Visit Hattiesburg program director Kristen Brock said the goal of the week is to showcase the businesses working hard to keep their doors open and visitors’ bellies full.

“Our restaurants really struggled during the pandemic, and we know that they had issues with supply prices, and with staffing,” Brock said. “Anything that we can do to help those restaurants succeed.

“They are what makes Hattiesburg special and they’re what give us our own flavor and anytime that we can support them is a great opportunity. Hattiesburg is a culinary destination for people across the Southeast.”

Last year, according to Visit Hattiesburg, “Restaurant Week” was credited for creating several million dollars in tax revenue and the organization is hoping for a positive outcome this year.

“Each year, we have seen an increase, year over year, in the hotel and restaurant sales here in Hattiesburg,” Brock said. “We know that not only are our locals really getting out and enjoying these specials that are found in restaurants throughout the city, but we’re also having visitors come here and really enjoy and try new restaurants that they haven’t had yet when they come to Hattiesburg.”

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit https://www.visithburg.org/

