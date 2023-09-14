Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center

Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center
Escaped Mississippi inmate captured after escaping work center(Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An escaped Mississippi inmate is now back in custody.

Christopher Diaz was captured Thursday morning along Highway 61, according to the sheriff’s department.

The 32-year-old escaped from the Wilkinson County Community Work Center in Woodville on Wednesday.

Deputies initially asked citizens of Wilkinson County to be cautious and to not leave young children alone at bus stops as authorities searched for Diaz.

Diaz was originally charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Missing Covington County teen reunited with family, sheriff says
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Man sentenced to 15 years for molesting 6-year-old
-
LCSO remembers deputy who passed away

Latest News

Shawn Newsome, 42.
Missing man reported in Laurel
Karrie and Ryan are back in the studio to showcase what's happening in the Pine Belt this...
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Sept. 14, 2023
JDCSO said a BOLO was sent out to all surrounding agencies, and Burke, 14, was placed on the...
Sheriff’s department asks for help locating runaway Jefferson Davis Co. teen
"If the trucks stop, America stops," says one driver as to why these unsung heroes deserve a...
Truck Drivers Appreciation Week says 'thank you' to America's unsung heroes