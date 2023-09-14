Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Dunkin’ employee arrested for punching customer in fight about sugar, police say

A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Fremont was charged after allegedly assaulting a customer.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A fight broke out between a Dunkin’ cashier and a customer in Ohio, leading to the arrest of the former, WTVG reports.

Surveillance video released by the Fremont Police Department shows the Sunday incident. The cashier, Aniyah McClain, can be seen coming around the counter and allegedly punching a customer in the eye. McClain then allegedly drags the customer back around the counter and continues to fight.

Others can be seen in the video trying to break up the fight.

According to a police report, the incident started after the customer allegedly yelled and cursed at McClain for using liquid sugar in her coffee.

McClain was arrested and charged with assault.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Missing teen reported in Covington Co.
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
Former Mississippi superintendent pleads guilty to falsifying attendance records
-
LCSO remembers deputy who passed away
Searches for Mississippi woman Latasha Crump Coleman, last seen in July 2023, turn up nothing
Searches for Mississippi woman Latasha Crump Coleman, last seen in July 2023, turn up nothing

Latest News

At a closed-door Senate forum, tech leaders loosely endorsed the regulation of artificial...
Legislators discuss AI concerns with tech industry leaders
The defense tried to get the case dismissed due to a lack of evidence but later relented....
Prosecution rests in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial
An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Amir De La Luz has been canceled
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Texas boy found
First responders urge parents to have drug talk with their kids
Having the drug use talk with your kids