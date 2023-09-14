Burn ban still in effect until further notice

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A burn ban is still in effect for 45 counties across the state, including all of the Pine Belt.

Burn bans are put in place on outdoor burning during drought or wildfire conditions. This includes campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, debris burning and field burning.

Jones County Fire Coordinator and Ellisville Fire Chief Kyle Brooks said some people still are not aware of the burn bans in place.

Brooks said the Ellisville Fire Department put out a brush fire Wednesday that started from someone burning in their yard.

He said windy conditions make it even more difficult to control a fire in these drought conditions.

“People don’t really think, you know, little embers and things like that make a big difference,” Brooks said. “But when things are really, really dry, it does not take a lot to get it going.”

Additionally, although the state has had some rain, it has not been enough to lift the current burn ban, Brooks said.

“We are very, very far away from having the amount of rain we need to lift it,” Brooks said. “We have not had any significant rain in Jones County in the last month and a half.

“I know that a couple of times we have had a little rain, but as dry and as hot as it is, as soon as it hits the ground, it’s being evaporated.”

The burn ban remains in effect until further notice.

To check on the status of the burn ban or to learn more information, visit https://www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info/burn-bans/

