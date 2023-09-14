$75K bond set for Marion Co. armed robbery, shooting suspect

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A bond has been set for a suspect in an armed robbery and shooting case Thursday morning in Marion County Justice Court.

Shadarious Warren, 22, of Tylertown appeared before Judge Brandon Rowell around 9 a.m. for his preliminary hearing.

The judge ordered that the preliminary hearing be continued pending a psychological evaluation of the suspect, which must take place within two weeks.

Rowell also ordered Warren a cash bond in the total of $75,000, which is the amount of the combined bonds set for the suspect’s four charges.

If the suspect is able to make bond, the judge ordered that Warren must reside with a family member.

The judge also ordered that the suspect have no contact with the victim.

Warren’s bond was denied earlier this week on the charges of armed robbery; aggravated assault - manifest extreme indifference to life; felony taking away of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Last Thursday, the suspect was arrested in Pike County without incident in connection to an armed robbery and shooting investigation in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch center received a call from Custom Trophy and Engraving in Foxworth in reference to an armed robbery, in which a woman was shot.

When deputies arrived, they gave medical aid to the victim and began surveying the scene. The woman was transported by AAA Ambulance Service to Marion General Hospital and flown to Forrest General Hospital.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

