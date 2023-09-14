09/14 Ryan’s “Average!” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It hasn’t happened many times this summer, but I expect today’s high could fall to, or even slightly below, our seasonal average. That’s not to say it’ll be “cool” since our average these days is 89 degrees, but that’s already a noticeable drop from the last few days. Yesterday ended up a couple degrees warmer since the rain didn’t materialize in many places as the front stalled out. It’s basically stuck overhead now, which will lead to a cloudy, “sticky” day with at least a few more afternoon showers before that drier air starts to move in. Still, going to feel pretty cool out there with our high of 89 and cloudy skies. I wouldn’t expect much rain, on par with the very selective showers we saw yesterday, but there will be some.

We can’t shake rain chances completely, but they are ridiculously low tomorrow and Saturday and getting lower. This is due to another front moving in that will bring us another surge of humidity Saturday morning, dewpoints jumping back into the 70s for a day before plummeting into the 50s on the backside of the front. There won’t be any cooler air as far as our afternoons go, but a taste of drier “fall” air is on the way and will stick with us through all of next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.