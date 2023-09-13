Win Stuff
Worthy Stables’ birthday celebration set for Saturday

The event will feature live music, food trucks, dancing, raffles and a silent auction.
By Kyra Lampley
Updated: 3 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - One local nonprofit is celebrating its sixth birthday.

Worthy Stables in Petal will have its birthday celebration this Saturday.

The event will be from 5 to 9:30 p.m. It will feature live music, food trucks, dancing, raffles and a silent auction.

The organization works with kids with disabilities and special needs.

The owner Jessie Mathias said six years ago, she couldn’t have seen this day coming.

“No, never,” said Mathias. “We started so small, we had two therapy horses and now we have 13. We serve between 40 and 100 people a week so it’s really amazing. I didn’t expect to grow this much in such a short period of time.”

The event is free, but parking will be $5.

