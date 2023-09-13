Schools encourage families to help maintain attendance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - September is National Attendance Awareness Month, dedicated to ensuring that students across the nation regularly attend school.

Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10%, or 18 days, of a regular school year.

Kristina Pollard, director of curriculum and instruction for the Laurel School District, said not coming to school makes it harder for students to proficiently learn the material.

“Any time a child is late to school and misses 3, 5, 10 days of school, it can severely set them back,” said Pollard. “If they are already below grade level or behind in skills and they miss school, then it makes it even harder for that child to not only catch up but (also) to be on grade level and be meeting their academic targets.”

This also includes tardiness and checkouts.

“When they are late to school, they miss critical information in their reading lesson and their math lessons,” Pollard said. “When they check out early, they’re missing important skills that they need in order to develop throughout the school year.”

Absenteeism also affects students’ ability to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports in addition to making it harder to get credit for their classes.

Superintendent Toy Watts said the district is aware of absences due to things like medical and family issues, which may require special accommodations.

“We actually have a team of people that work with our curriculum department so students who may be home for medical reasons still receive instruction from us,” said Watts. “So we’re going to do everything we can to ensure that the students get the instruction that they need.”

Pollard said when students fail to come to class, it makes the load heavier for teachers.

“It creates an opportunity where teachers have to think of multiple strategies in order to pull a child one to one to help that catch up, providing opportunities for late work,” Pollard said.

Keeping seats filled and books open isn’t a one-person job, though.

“It’s a community effort,” Watts said. “All of us have to be on the same team when it comes to making sure our students are getting what they need.”

