Plans for Crisis Stabilization Unit in Lamar Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, people around the Pine Belt have had questions about mental health treatment, and for so long, the options have been limited.

“There’s two ways of that: they either go to the emergency room because that’s the only path that they have or the jail,” said Lamar County Chancery Clerk Jamie Aultman. “They get arrested. And neither place is where these people need to be.”

According to the Agency for Healthcare Research, studies show that 40% of patients with a history of psychiatric hospitalizations are readmitted within a year.

Aultman has been passionate about this issue, and he, along with other county leaders, is working to establish a crisis stabilization unit in Purvis.

“This facility would be a place to process whenever they are in a crisis so they have a place to go to be stabilized, to spend a few days, if not a week or so, and then handed off to community services,” said County Administrator Jody Waits.

Waits adds that the idea has been in the making for quite some time.

Aultman said he sees the facility as a one-stop-shop for mental health needs, where people can see a nurse practitioner in a living room model setting for in-depth care.

“It kind of grew out of a need whenever I came into office in 2020,” Aultman said. “Just seeing how other counties and areas handle their population that need mental assistance.”

The plan is to turn the old National Guard building into a 16-bed facility.

County supervisors have partnered with Forrest County, the City of Hattiesburg and state and federal leaders, and so far, they have more than five million dollars committed to the unit.

