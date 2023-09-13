Win Stuff
Missing teen reported in Covington Co.

Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.(Photo provided by Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing teen has been reported in Covington County.

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Taniya Alonah Keys was last seen on Monday.

Keys is described as being five feet, four inches in height and weighing around 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

The sheriff’s office said Keys is possibly in the Hattiesburg area.

If you know Keys’ whereabouts, you can contact CCSO at 601-765-8281.

