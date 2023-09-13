Win Stuff
Missing Covington County teen reunited with family, sheriff says

Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.
Taniya Alonah Keys, 15.(Photo provided by Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing Covington County teen is home safe with family after several days away.

When she was reported missing on Wednesday, the Covington County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Taniya Alonah Keys was last seen on Monday, Sep. 11, and possibly in the Hattiesburg area.

The sheriff’s office updated their report later that day to say Keys had been found safe and was reunited with her family.


