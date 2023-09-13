Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead

Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard was sentenced Tuesday to probation after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play.

Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, Illinois, was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault after 27-year-old Allissa Martin’s 2019 death.

Court documents say a video taken on Martin’s phone recorded Martin yelling at Jenkins to stop punching her in the face before she dropped the phone.

Jenkins was a lieutenant for the Illinois Department of Corrections at the time.

But after a grand jury declined to indict him, he was recharged with a lesser count of misdemeanor assault.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to that charge before he was sentenced, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

In June 2022, Martin’s mother sued a bar, the parking garage operator and Jenkins for the wrongful death of her daughter. She argued that the bar overserved alcohol to her son-in-law and the parking garage operator didn’t provide adequate security. That case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Nyxavia Jackson and Jaliyah Fields-Goss
2 Hub City women wanted for felony shoplifting arrested
The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Merrill, 67, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD,...
$600K bail set for Jones Co. man charged with child porn possession
-
Suspect taken into custody following police chase in Lamar Co.
-
US Department of Labor seeking employees’ help in investigating teen’s death at Mar-Jac Poultry Hattiesburg plant

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia election case prosecutors cite fairness in urging 1 trial for Trump and 18 other defendants
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
St. Helena College and Career Academy
Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Louisiana school
FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in...
Taylor Swift wins twice early at MTV VMAs as NSYNC reunites and Olivia Rodrigo helps start the show