Man sentenced to 15 years for molesting 6-year-old

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after being convicted of molesting a six-year-old.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Shameca Collins announced that Norvill Box III was sentenced to the maximum penalty allowed under the law, meaning he will spend the next 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Collins represents the Sixth District, which includes Adams County. Judge Carmen Drake handed down the sentence.

Box will have to register as a sex offender once he is released.

The sentence comes after the mother of the child filed a report with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, her daughter told her Box “was touching her in places that she should not be touched,” and that “Box did numerous other inappropriate sexual acts to her.”

“I want to thank the mother of this child for believing in her daughter and making a report,” Collins said. “These types of crimes are not always reported. It is time for us to talk about what’s happening to children instead of sweeping it under the rug.”

“Sexual acts should not be performed on minor children, period.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.