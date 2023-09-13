Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

LCSO remembers deputy who passed away

-
-(Lamar County MS Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is remembering a deputy who recently passed away.

According to an LCSO Facebook post, the deputy passed away after a brief illness at Forrest General Hospital surrounded by family.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: Nyxavia Jackson and Jaliyah Fields-Goss
2 Hub City women wanted for felony shoplifting arrested
The sheriff’s department had reported Williamson, 17, missing after being last seen in...
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
Merrill, 67, is being charged with four counts of possession of child pornography after JCSD,...
$600K bail set for Jones Co. man charged with child porn possession
-
Suspect taken into custody following police chase in Lamar Co.
-
US Department of Labor seeking employees’ help in investigating teen’s death at Mar-Jac Poultry Hattiesburg plant

Latest News

The lobby of the M. P. Bush Fine Arts Building has new floors and walls.
$15M in renovation projects underway at Jones College
How Can I Help? - Sept. 12, 2023
How Can I Help? - Sept. 12, 2023
City of Hattiesburg looking to revive Broadway Drive
City of Hattiesburg looking to revive Broadway Drive
City of Hattiesburg looking to revive Broadway Drive
Revitalization of Hattiesburg's Broadway Drive