Laurel celebrating with ‘Wine Down Downtown’ Friday

Wine Down Downtown is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A vintner’s dream is coming to downtown Laurel Friday night.

“Wine Down Downtown,” sponsored by Laurel Main Street, will be presenting wine tastings at all participating merchants.

More than 30 downtown merchants and restaurants will be open and ready for the event, which will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants can purchase the wine tumblers at two entry points: Central Avenue/Magnolia Street intersection; or The Yard at Laurel Mercantile, Front Street.

Laurel Main Street will be selling the re-usable, collector-style wine tumblers for $20.

Those who don’t care for wine still can join the fun at no cost.

For more information : (601) 433-3255 or https://laurelmainstreet.com/pages/wine-down-downtown

