Jury finds man guilty on all charges in Lamar Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A trial that started on Monday morning ended Tuesday evening with the jury handing down a guilty verdict on all charges.

According to 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell, J’Kwon O. Page was found guilty of rape, sexual battery and burglary of a dwelling-home invasion.

Kitrell said Judge Brad Touchstone sentenced Page to life for rape and maximum sentences on the other charges; 30 years for sexual battery and 25 years for burglary. Each charge is to run consecutive to each other and consecutive to the Forrest County charges.

The jury could not agree on a life sentence for the rape charge, so the sentence was determined by the presiding judge.

Regarding different cases, Page pleaded guilty to kidnapping and attempted kidnapping in Lamar County. He was given 30 years on both charges, which are to run concurrently with each other. They are to run concurrently with kidnapping charges in Forrest County.

Page also pleaded guilty to two armed robbery cases and two counts of kidnapping in Forrest County. Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Page to 30 years for both counts of armed robbery and both counts of kidnapping, each, for a total of 120 years. Helfrich allowed 60 of those years to run concurrent, meaning Page would serve 60 years for those charges.

