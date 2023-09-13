Win Stuff
HPD responds to disturbance call on Broadway Dr.

-
-(Storyblocks)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 800 Block of Broadway regarding an individual begging for money.

When officers arrived on the scene around 5:30 p.m., they encountered a woman alone in a wooded area wielding a knife and shouting loudly.

Officers with Crisis Intervention Training and professionals with Pine Grove Behavioral Health were also dispatched to the scene.

After some time negotiating, officers were able to de-escalate the situation, and the woman was taken into custody without incident.

Due to a prior felony warrant, HPD said the individual will be charged and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center after receiving evaluation services.

The identification of the woman is being withheld due to the sensitivity of the situation.

